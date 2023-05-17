Mason City woman to stand trial for meth, heroin, and guns

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is going to stand trial over guns and drugs allegedly found at her home.
Lisa Ann Smith, 44 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver more than 100 grams of heroin, and two counts of illegal weapons possession.
Law enforcement says it searched Smith’s home in the 700 block of Eisenhower Avenue on April 20. Investigators say a multi-pound quantity of meth, a multi-ounce quantity of heroin, a pistol, and an AR-15 rifle were discovered.
Smith’s trial is set to start on June 27.