 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City woman to stand trial for knife threats

  • 0
Sierra Moore

Sierra Moore/Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of threatening people with a knife is pleading not guilty. 

Sierra Charon Moore, 20 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, threat of terrorism, third-degree criminal mischief, and assaulting a corrections official. 

He was arrested February 12 after Mason City police were called to the 300 block of N. Eisenhower Avenue.  Court documents state Moore had a knife and her behavior forced people to barricade themselves in different rooms. 

She is now set to stand trial starting May 17. 

Tags

Recommended for you