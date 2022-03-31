Mason City woman to stand trial for knife threats

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of threatening people with a knife is pleading not guilty.
Sierra Charon Moore, 20 of Mason City, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, threat of terrorism, third-degree criminal mischief, and assaulting a corrections official.
He was arrested February 12 after Mason City police were called to the 300 block of N. Eisenhower Avenue. Court documents state Moore had a knife and her behavior forced people to barricade themselves in different rooms.
She is now set to stand trial starting May 17.