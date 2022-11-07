 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced.

Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025.  Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.

Motz pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.

Tags

Recommended for you