Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced.
Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
Motz pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.