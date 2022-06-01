Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from Fleet Farm

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman is sentenced for stealing from Fleet Farm.
Candy Grace Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree theft.
Law enforcement says that while working at Fleet Farm as a cashier, Garcia and another employee scanned items but then voided them out so they didn’t have to pay for the merchandise. Garcia was also accused of scanning her loyalty card during purchases by customers that gave her points toward money rewards.
The thefts happened between December 2021 and March 2022.
Garcia has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,364.72 in damages.