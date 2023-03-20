 Skip to main content
Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from dependent adults

Katelyn Roberts

Katelyn Roberts/Cerro Gordo. Co Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is sentenced for stealing from the disabled people for whom she was hired to care.

Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to dependent adult abuse – exploitation over $100.

Court documents state Roberts made around $30,000 in “inappropriate purchases coupled with obtaining cash for her own personal use from a combined 10 dependent adults under her care.”  The thefts occurred between January 2019 and May 2022.

Roberts has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and pay at least $30,000 in damages.

