Mason City woman sentenced for insurance fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman has been sentenced for insurance fraud.
The Iowa Insurance Division says Shavhona Whitmore, 26 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to fraudulent submissions, a felony, and has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, Whitmore misrepresented information to an insurance company in an attempt to receive benefits she otherwise would not have been entitled to. The investigation into Whitmore began in July of 2022.
Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-654-6556.