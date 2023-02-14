Mason City woman sentenced for faking drug refunds

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is sentenced for faking medication refunds and keeping the money for herself.
Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay a civil penalty of $1,370. Schumaker must also complete all recommended mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Court documents state Schumaker was working at Target in Mason City when she refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and then put the refund money into her account and onto a gift card. Investigators say the fraud continued for several months and over $10,000 was stolen.
Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. She received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be wiped from her record is she successfully completes her sentence.