Mason City woman sentenced for department store thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing thousands of dollars from Fleet Farm ends in probation and a fine for a Cerro Gordo County woman.
Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, admitting she took cash out of the register while working at the department store in 2022. Investigators say Rosenmeyer took $3,350.
Rosenmeyer has received a deferred judgment and been ordered to pay a $1,025 civil penalty and spend three to five years on supervised probation. If she successfully completes her sentence, this conviction will be removed from Rosenmeyer’s record.