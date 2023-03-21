 Skip to main content
Mason City woman sentenced for department store thefts

MASON CITY, Iowa – Stealing thousands of dollars from Fleet Farm ends in probation and a fine for a Cerro Gordo County woman.

Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, admitting she took cash out of the register while working at the department store in 2022.  Investigators say Rosenmeyer took $3,350.

Rosenmeyer has received a deferred judgment and been ordered to pay a $1,025 civil penalty and spend three to five years on supervised probation.  If she successfully completes her sentence, this conviction will be removed from Rosenmeyer’s record.

