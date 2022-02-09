Mason City woman sentenced for apartment stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa – Probation is handed down over a stabbing at a Mason City apartment complex.
Arissa Marie Levina, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to willful injury resulting in bodily injury and has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation. Ledvina must also complete a mental health evaluation and follow all recommendations.
She was arrested after an incident in the 300 block of 1st Street SW on May 23, 2021. Mason City police say Ledvina demanded someone open the door to an apartment and when it was, she attacked someone inside with her fists and a large knife.
Court documents state a female victim was stabbed in the head and arms and required stitches.