Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea.
Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
Stucker was pulled over on July 27 for a defective muffler near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Monroe Avenue in Mason City. Law enforcement says an empty alcoholic shooter and an open bottle of Black Velvet were found in Stucker’s vehicle.
Court documents state after Stucker failed several field sobriety tests, she was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail for further OWI investigation. Jail staff say about 9 grams of methamphetamine were found inside Stucker’s bra and she was also found in possession of a digital scale.
Stucker’s sentencing is scheduled for December 19.