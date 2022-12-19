Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses

MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman.
Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
Stucker was pulled over on July 27 near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Monroe Avenue in Mason City for a defective muffler. Law enforcement says an empty alcoholic shooter and an open bottle of Black Velvet were found in Stucker’s vehicle.
Court documents say Stucker was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail after she failed several field sobriety tests. According to investigators, about 9 grams of methamphetamine were found inside Stucker’s bra. Jail staff says she was also found in possession of a digital scale.
Stucker was sentenced Monday to seven days in jail, five years of supervised probation, and $2,275 in fines.
Stucker received a deferred judgment on the drug offenses, meaning they will be removed from her record is Stucker successfully completes her probation.