Mason City woman pleads not guilty to Lake Mills burglaries

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in Lake Mills is pleading not guilty.
Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, and attempted second-degree burglary. Investigators say Lindquist committed several crimes between January 9 and March 1 in Lake Mills.
Court documents state Lindquist stole two microphones worth a total of $1,300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of N Mill Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of S Lake Street.
Lindquist’s trial is scheduled to start on September 21.