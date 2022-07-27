 Skip to main content
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to Lake Mills burglaries

Jennifer Linquist

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in Lake Mills is pleading not guilty.

Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, and attempted second-degree burglary.  Investigators say Lindquist committed several crimes between January 9 and March 1 in Lake Mills.

Court documents state Lindquist stole two microphones worth a total of $1,300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of N Mill Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of S Lake Street.

Lindquist’s trial is scheduled to start on September 21.

