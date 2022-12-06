Mason City woman pleads guilty to medication refund fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of medication fraud.
Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023.
Schumaker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft. Investigators say that when Schumaker was working at Target in Mason City, she refunded medications that had not been returned to the store and then put the refund money into her account and onto a gift card.
Court documents state the fraud continued for several months and totaled over $10,000.