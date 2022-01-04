Mason City woman pleads guilty to Albert Lea gunfire

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Mason City woman charged for gunfire at an Albert Lea motel is pleading guilty.
Jessica Ann Hutfles, 31, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Albert Lea police say Hutfles shot a bullet into a room at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Main Street on October 22, 2021. Investigators say Hutfles left the scene but she and a firearm were found a short distance from the Motel 6.
Hutfles is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 24.