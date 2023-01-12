Mason City woman gets award for fighting human trafficking in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman is honored as a warrior against human trafficking in the state.
Melody Stone of Mason City was one of six who received an award Thursday. The awards were presented by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on behalf of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking.
“It was a pleasure to recognize these individuals and businesses for their support combating human trafficking across the state,” says Secretary Pate. “I appreciate the work they’ve done so far and thank them for their service working to put an end to this horrible crime.”
Her award nomination described Melody Stone in this way:
“Melody Stone is relentless in her passion for bringing modern slavery/human trafficking to an end. She had three nominators for the Outstanding Service Award. Melody is the founder of the North Iowa Coalition Against Human Trafficking, which had been an underserved region of Iowa. She spearheaded anti-trafficking education interventions within 11 northern Iowa counties.”
“Melody is also a licensed trauma-trained clinical therapist who works with survivors. She is highly qualified but what is more impressive is her commitment to sharing her knowledge with others. She has launched human trafficking training for first responders, and many other community groups. Melody conducts not only awareness but also coalition building, service to survivors, prevention, and public policy advocacy. Recently, Melody and the North Iowa Coalition have partnered with the faith community to create Iowa’s Anti-Trafficking Day of Prayer on January 18, 2023.”
Awards were also presented to Alka Khanolkar of Keokuk, Leland Schipper of Des Moines, Tish Young of Cedar Rapids, IMT Insurance Company, and Sister Shirley Fineran of Sioux City.
“We are honored to have six awardees today that each distinguished themselves in the fight against human trafficking,” says Dr. George Belitsos, Board Chair of the Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking. “These are unsung heroes – people we are putting in the spotlight to show the fight against this horrible crime.”