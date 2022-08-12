Mason City woman gets a $10,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa – A $10,000 scratch game prize has been won by a Mason City woman.
The Iowa Lottery says Lori Hutchison won the 46th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 813 N. Federal Ave. in Mason City, and Hutchison claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
The $100,000 Mega Crossword is a $10 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.30, 38 top prizes of $100,000, and 76 prizes of $10,000.