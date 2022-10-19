Mason City woman charged with Lake Mills burglaries pleads guilty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple burglaries in Lake Mills.
Jennifer Lynn Lindquist, 35 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to one count of ongoing criminal conduct. Two charges of second-degree burglary, two of third-degree burglary, and one of attempted second-degree burglary will likely be dismissed when he is sentenced on November 29.
Investigators say that between January 9 and March 1 in Lake Mills, Lindquist stole two microphones worth a total of $1,300 from Asbury United Methodist Church, was caught burglarizing a vehicle in the 200 block of N Mill Street, and repeatedly robbed a home in the 200 block of S Lake Street.