Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment.
Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Butner pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. She was sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and if Butner successfully completes her sentence, this conviction will be removed from her record