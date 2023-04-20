Mason City woman arrested for meth, heroin, and illegal gun possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is jailed after law enforcement says a search of her home turned up drugs and guns.
Lisa Ann Smith, 44 of Mason City, is facing charges of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, intent to deliver heroin, and two counts of illegal weapons possession.
Court documents state Smith’s home in the 700 block of Eisenhower Avenue was searched around 6 am Thursday. Investigators say they found a multi-pound quantity of meth, a multi-ounce quantity of heroin, a pistol, and an AR-15 rifle.
Smith is being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.