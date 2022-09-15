Mason City Walgreens accused of numerous violations from Iowa Board of Pharmacy

The Mason City Walgreens has been accused of numerous violations from the Iowa Board of Pharmacy.
You can see the allegations below:
- COUNT I Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(3) with practice harmful or detrimental to the public.
- COUNT II Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(21) with violating a board rule, specifically 657 IAC 8.3(3)“a”, which requires the pharmacy to employ an adequate number of qualified personnel commensurate with the size and scope of services provided by the pharmacy. Page 3 of 4
- COUNT III Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(21) with violating a board rule, specifically 657 IAC 10.18, which makes the registrant responsible for ensuring that the perpetual inventory record for schedule II controlled substances is accurate and matches the actual on-hand inventory at all times.
- COUNT IV Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(21) with violating a board rule, specifically 657 IAC 6.9, which requires a pharmacy to transfer prescriptions to another pharmacy upon request of a patient.
- COUNT V Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(21) with violating a board rule, specifically 657 IAC 8.35(6)“d”, which imposes requirements when there is a change of pharmacist in charge.
- COUNT VI Respondent is charged under 657 IAC 36.6(28) with failing to create and maintain complete and accurate records as required by state or federal law or regulation or rule of the board.