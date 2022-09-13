Mason City voters approve extension of LOSST tax

MASON CITY, Iowa – Voters have overwhelmingly approved the continuation of the local option sales and services (LOSST) tax in Mason City.
Unofficial results from the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office show 1,283 voters cast a ballot Tuesday on the future of the 1% tax. 1,105 vote to continue it and 178 voted to end it.
50% of the revenue generated by the tax will go for property tax relief, 40% for street and park improvements, and 10% will go into Mason City’s general fund.
The County Auditor’s Office says 6.7% of eligible voters cast a ballot on Tuesday.