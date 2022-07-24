Mason City Transit making changes for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa – There will be several changes to Mason City Transit operations to accommodate the overnight RAGBRAI stop on Wednesday.
The Transit Station will be relocated to the public parking lot east of Brick Furniture for Tuesday through Thursday. All routes will operate normally on Tuesday and Thursday but normal operations will be suspended for Wednesday.
Mason City Transit says it will provide four unique routes on Wednesday to service to main campground for RAGBRAI riders and will run those routes from noon until midnight. The routes will be open to the general public but will only stop at the designated locations on the map below.