Mason City teen sentenced for threat to 'shoot up the school'

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old woman is sentenced for sending a violent threat to the Mason City school district.
Destiny Anne Kaduce of Mason City pleaded guilty to threat of terrorism and possession of marijuana-1st offense. Police say Kaduce sent an email that threatened to “shoot up the school and make sure you die first” on November 4, 2022. Investigators say when they interviewed Kaduce the next day, they found marijuana in her possession.
Kaduce has received a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation for the threat. She must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. If Kaduce successfully meets all the terms of her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.
Kaduce was also sentenced to seven days in jail on the drug charge, with credit for time served.