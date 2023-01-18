 Skip to main content
...Snow Spreading North This Evening, Heavy Snow Overnight...

.Snow is making slow progress north northeast this evening,
looking to reach the Interstate 90 corridor by late evening,
continuing to overspread the area the rest of the night.

The snow will be heaviest during the overnight when rates of 1
to 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four hour period at
any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin,
freezing rain will be possible, which could result in a glaze of
ice.

The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning,
tapering off from south to north as a it does. The bulk of the
snow accumulations are expected from late this evening through
the overnight.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft

Arrest

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns.

Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward and an unidentified individual breaking into a home in the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Manly on January 2.  The suspects reportedly tried kicking in a door but then used a shovel to break through a window.  The witness said they chased Ward and the other person away.  Investigators say a 9 mm handgun and a 45 caliber handgun were missing from the Manly home.

Law enforcement says Ward was arrested Wednesday in Fort Dodge and allegedly confessed to taking the guns but that he did not know who had them now.

