Mason City teen arrested for Manly break-in and gun theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Mason City teen is charged with breaking into a Worth County home and stealing two guns.
Jesup John Allan Ward, 18 is charged with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Court documents state that a witness reported seeing Ward and an unidentified individual breaking into a home in the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Manly on January 2. The suspects reportedly tried kicking in a door but then used a shovel to break through a window. The witness said they chased Ward and the other person away. Investigators say a 9 mm handgun and a 45 caliber handgun were missing from the Manly home.
Law enforcement says Ward was arrested Wednesday in Fort Dodge and allegedly confessed to taking the guns but that he did not know who had them now.