Mason City teen accused of crimes in two counties enters one guilty plea

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen charged with serious crimes in two North Iowa counties is now pleading guilty in one of them.
Jesup John Ward, 18 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County District Court to first-degree robbery. Law enforcement says Ward pointed a handgun at the employees of the Casey’s General Store on North Federal Avenue in Mason City on January 3 and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Ward’s sentencing on that crime is scheduled for May 8.
Ward is still set to stand trial in Worth County for second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree theft, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court documents state Ward and an unidentified person used a shovel to break into a home in the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Manly on January 2. Ward has pleaded not guilty and his Worth County trial is scheduled to begin on June 21.