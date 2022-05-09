Mason City team building soapbox car for race

MASON CITY, Iowa - A TEAM FROM MASON CITY IS PUTTING THEIR SKILLS TO THE TEST AS PART OF THE UPCOMING RED BULL SOAPBOX RACE.
imagine a large trombone - rolling down a hill - but needing to avoid obstacles along the way.
next month - a team from mason city will represent the river city in the red bull soap box derby with 'the weapon of brass destruction!'
IT'S ALL COMING TOGETHER.
SOON - THIS INSTRUMENT ON WHEELS WILL BE COMPETING FOR A CHANCE AT THE TOP SPOT.
SCOTTY ANDERSON WILL BE THE DRIVER OF THIS UNIQUE SOAPBOX FOR THE 'TROUBLE IN MASON CITY' TEAM.
<"all 5 of us on the team, we're all family, we're from mason city, born and raised. we wanted to support our town.">
Music Man Square and Visit Mason City are sponsoring the soapbox.
THE 'WEAPON OF BRASS DESTRUCTION' PLAYS OFF OF MASON CITY'S ROLE IN THE MUSIC MAN.
AS PART OF THE RULES - THERE'S NO ELECTRIC PARTS - GRAVITY DOES ALL THE WORK.
THEY'LL BE JUDGED ON THE CREATIVITY OF THE SOAP BOX CAR - AND AN SKIT THAT GOES ALONG WITH IT.
DRIVER SCOTTY ANDERSON SAYS ONE PART THAT JUDGES WILL LOOK FOR IS CREATIVITY - FROM DESIGN TO A PRESENTATION.
<'you gotta get out of the box, you can't build the same car or design that everyone has. we wouldn't have been accepted if it was for that. on my end of it, i like building things, welding stuff. this is where i'm happy with it. jaylin, kaylyn and madi, they're really good on getting the clothing out, the music skit we gotta do, they've been desigining that. madi has a big background in music, so that's helped out there."
Getting to know more of Mason City.
"I've never been to Music Man Square, even though I live here. Been in the building, but never talked anybody in there. Seeing what they do have to offer, as well as Visit Mason City. When you're a local, you don't think of it as the tourist aspect much, but there really is a lot to offere there that we never looked at."
HOW THEY FINISH IN THE RACE ALSO COUNTS.
<"there's jumps, there's turns, hay bales, some obstacles. it's not going to be just a straight line shot. there's gonna be some crazy stuff. some of these cars, they'll be upside down. we want to test it a bit, we're going to make sure it can handle being 3-4 ft. in the air and landing with two of us."
BUT ONE PERSON CAN'T DO IT ALONE.
IT TAKES A TEAM - A FAMILY - TO MAKE IT WORK.
<"the big part of it is we get to do it together. there's times where we all get busy, lives get busy, we don't get to spend some together. this forces us to bring it back in.. we've had some meetings, here, we get to talk, we get to do some creative ideas. we were recording the 5 of us up there and with our skit. it was looking pretty crazy in the office, but it was getting fun there."
Televised worldwide.
THE COMPETITION WILL BE HELD NEAR THE IOWA STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES ON JUNE 18TH.
THE EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Plans to have the vehicle in the Band Festival parade.