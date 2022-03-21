Mason City teacher wins statewide award

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Mason City first-grade teacher is the winner of the Iowa State Education Association’s 2022 Excellence in Education Award.
Tracie Dedor at Hoover Elementary was selected from a field of educators nominated by co-workers, students, parents, and community members because of the difference they make every day in the lives of their students. She will now be a nominee for the NEA Foundation California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence.
"The Excellence in Education Award is truly about recognizing the educators who work hard on a daily basis and rarely get the recognition they so richly deserve," says Mike Beranek, President of the ISEA. The nominations we receive are a testament to the dedication and compassion educators have for their students and the communities in which they live. Showcasing how some go above and beyond to help shape the lives of their students is what this award is all about.”
All California Casualty awardees receive expenses-paid travel to Washington, DC, for the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February 2023. Five awardees are selected for the Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence and receive $10,000 each. The NEA Member Benefits Award for Teaching Excellence recipient, selected from the five Horace Mann awardees, receives $25,000 in cash and a commemorative gift.
"Tracie’s creativity, passion, and work all combine to make a tremendous impact in her classroom and beyond. The Excellence in Education Award supports educators like Tracie who are invested in the lives of their students and go way beyond what is expected to make an exceptional experience,” says Beranek.