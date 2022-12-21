Mason City students install 'sled sheds' at two city parks

 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will
continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with
very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Mason City students install 'sled sheds' at two city parks

  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa – With a blizzard bearing down on them, Mason City YIELD students completed their Community Impact Project Wednesday.

The students have built and installed “Sled Sheds” at East Park Sledding Hill and Georgia Hanford Sledding Hill.  The sheds are a “free sled library” where sleds can be borrowed and returned.

“The Sled Shed project was chosen because we all wanted to help build the community of Mason City,” says YIELD student Hadley Shatek.  “This project allows everyone to join in the fun of sledding!”

Students will work with city staff to make sure sleds are stocked in the racks and that broken sleds are removed from the sites.

“With the completion of our Sled Shed project, I am most excited to see the impact it will have on the youth in our community,” says YIELD student Ella Petree.  “It makes an opportunity more accessible to kids who many have never experienced the joy of sledding and will hopefully put smiles on their faces.”

Home Lumber & Builders donated the wood and students constructed the “sled shed” racks with the assistance of the Mason City High School woods shop instructor, Mr. Rich Patras.  A generous contribution from a local trust allowed students to purchase supplies and new sleds.

