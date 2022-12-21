Mason City students install 'sled sheds' at two city parks

MASON CITY, Iowa – With a blizzard bearing down on them, Mason City YIELD students completed their Community Impact Project Wednesday.
The students have built and installed “Sled Sheds” at East Park Sledding Hill and Georgia Hanford Sledding Hill. The sheds are a “free sled library” where sleds can be borrowed and returned.
“The Sled Shed project was chosen because we all wanted to help build the community of Mason City,” says YIELD student Hadley Shatek. “This project allows everyone to join in the fun of sledding!”
Students will work with city staff to make sure sleds are stocked in the racks and that broken sleds are removed from the sites.
“With the completion of our Sled Shed project, I am most excited to see the impact it will have on the youth in our community,” says YIELD student Ella Petree. “It makes an opportunity more accessible to kids who many have never experienced the joy of sledding and will hopefully put smiles on their faces.”
Home Lumber & Builders donated the wood and students constructed the “sled shed” racks with the assistance of the Mason City High School woods shop instructor, Mr. Rich Patras. A generous contribution from a local trust allowed students to purchase supplies and new sleds.