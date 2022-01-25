Mason City storage unit burglary case ends with second guilty plea

MASON CITY, Iowa – Another North Iowa man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a storage unit.
Joel Allen Jaspers, 44 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Jaspers was accused of working with Michael James Anderson of Mason City to break into a unit at Atlas Storage in Mason City on July 30. Law enforcement says the men were caught using a bolt cutter and a pair of tin snips to remove a padlock on a storage unit.
Anderson previously pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and was given three to five years of supervised probation.