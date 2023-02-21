Mason City siblings both born on New Year's Day after pregnancy complications

MASON CITY, Iowa - For one North Iowa family, New Year's Day is an extra special holiday. It marks the day both their children were born, six years apart. But the parents went through some challenges before they were finally able to hold their babies.
"We kind of joked, like wouldn't it be funny if they were both born on New Year's Day?" laughed Monica Garcia de Lynch. She and her husband Graham Lynch welcomed a baby girl, Amelia, on New Year's Day six years ago. On Amelia's 6th birthday, her brother Cillian was born at MercyOne North Iowa. Sharing a birthday isn't the only thing they have in common.
The Lunch siblings were both born prematurely after Monica developed gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, and in Cillian's case, HELLP Syndrome. Gestational hypertension is high blood pressure during pregnancy. When a woman develops preeclampsia, it means it's starting to cause problems for other organs. HELLP Syndrome takes it a step further.
"Your liver is going to start not functioning well. The markers for that are going to go up. Platelets—which is part of your blood that actually helps you coagulate and stop bleeding when you're bleeding—those numbers tend to go down quite significantly," explains Dr. Roberto Velez, an OBGYN at MercyOne North Iowa. "It can be quite serious. Preeclampsia generally, if left untreated, might lead to actually potentially even dying."
The only way to treat these conditions is by giving birth. Though Dr. Velez says sometimes birth can be delayed until a pregnancy is farther along, the babies of mothers with preeclampsia are typically born prematurely. Dr. Velez says its believed at least 2-10% of women develop preeclampsia, though he thinks the number has increased in recent years. However, HELLP Syndrome is very uncommon. Locally, he estimates around 5 women are diagnosed each year. According to the CDC, preeclampsia affects about 1 in 25 pregnancies, and HELLP Syndrome affects 1 in 1,000.
"I just was a little emotional because I said I didn't want to get it, and I got it," recounts Monica. Although the Lynches were acquainted with the NICU after Amelia's birth, it didn't make the process less nerve-wracking with their second child. They were thankful MercyOne has a NICU so they didn't have to travel to another hospital. "He actually ended up having to get intubated, so to see your little newborn baby have to get all that done, it is emotional. Parents, your emotions are valid, that you cry a lot. They're just so little, you'd trade spots with them in a heartbeat," explains Monica.
The Lynches have advice for expectant mothers who develop preeclampsia and their partners. "Listen to your doctors but also listen to your body. They tell you about the symptoms. Just listen to your body and go in and get checked," says Monica. "Take care of each other," she adds.
"Don't be afraid to talk about these things to people and open up," explains Graham. "There was never really a time where I felt I couldn't share with Monica, but I did hold a lot of emotional stress inside because I felt like if I was to show that, then it would only make things worse for her. For spouses of expectant mothers going through this, it's important for us to share that."
Thankfully, nearly 2 months postpartum, both Monica and Cillian are recovering well. "The joke with us is like, the pregnancies and delivery and everything is hard, but our babies are really easy. He's such a good baby and he's healthy, gaining weight," says Monica.
Dr. Velez says mother delivering multiple babies, women with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, and really young or older women can be at a higher risk of developing preeclampsia. Preeclampsia doesn't always have noticeable symptoms, so the most important things are to attend your regular pregnancy appointments, and tell your doctor if something doesn't feel right, like if you have persistent nausea, headaches, or abdominal pain.