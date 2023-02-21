Mason City siblings both born on New Year's Day after pregnancy complications

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening
Through Thursday...

.The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight
in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester,
Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some
locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease
very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate
90 may see little to no snow with this first band.

This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on
Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with
increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will
become an increasing problem.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm
ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is
expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin
line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts
decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for
freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are
possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and
power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track
possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands
and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the
storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over
the next 24 to 36 hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow
amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some
locations may see little to no snow, especially south of
Interstate 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

&&

Mason City siblings both born on New Year's Day after pregnancy complications

We're telling you about a North Iowa family who celebrated the birth of their two children on New Year's Day- six years apart.

MASON CITY, Iowa - For one North Iowa family, New Year's Day is an extra special holiday. It marks the day both their children were born, six years apart. But the parents went through some challenges before they were finally able to hold their babies.

"We kind of joked, like wouldn't it be funny if they were both born on New Year's Day?" laughed Monica Garcia de Lynch. She and her husband Graham Lynch welcomed a baby girl, Amelia, on New Year's Day six years ago. On Amelia's 6th birthday, her brother Cillian was born at MercyOne North Iowa. Sharing a birthday isn't the only thing they have in common.

The Lunch siblings were both born prematurely after Monica developed gestational hypertension, preeclampsia, and in Cillian's case, HELLP Syndrome. Gestational hypertension is high blood pressure during pregnancy. When a woman develops preeclampsia, it means it's starting to cause problems for other organs. HELLP Syndrome takes it a step further.

"Your liver is going to start not functioning well. The markers for that are going to go up. Platelets—which is part of your blood that actually helps you coagulate and stop bleeding when you're bleeding—those numbers tend to go down quite significantly," explains Dr. Roberto Velez, an OBGYN at MercyOne North Iowa. "It can be quite serious. Preeclampsia generally, if left untreated, might lead to actually potentially even dying."

The only way to treat these conditions is by giving birth. Though Dr. Velez says sometimes birth can be delayed until a pregnancy is farther along, the babies of mothers with preeclampsia are typically born prematurely. Dr. Velez says its believed at least 2-10% of women develop preeclampsia, though he thinks the number has increased in recent years. However, HELLP Syndrome is very uncommon. Locally, he estimates around 5 women are diagnosed each year. According to the CDC, preeclampsia affects about 1 in 25 pregnancies, and HELLP Syndrome affects 1 in 1,000.

"I just was a little emotional because I said I didn't want to get it, and I got it," recounts Monica. Although the Lynches were acquainted with the NICU after Amelia's birth, it didn't make the process less nerve-wracking with their second child. They were thankful MercyOne has a NICU so they didn't have to travel to another hospital. "He actually ended up having to get intubated, so to see your little newborn baby have to get all that done, it is emotional. Parents, your emotions are valid, that you cry a lot. They're just so little, you'd trade spots with them in a heartbeat," explains Monica.

The Lynches have advice for expectant mothers who develop preeclampsia and their partners. "Listen to your doctors but also listen to your body. They tell you about the symptoms. Just listen to your body and go in and get checked," says Monica. "Take care of each other," she adds.

"Don't be afraid to talk about these things to people and open up," explains Graham. "There was never really a time where I felt I couldn't share with Monica, but I did hold a lot of emotional stress inside because I felt like if I was to show that, then it would only make things worse for her. For spouses of expectant mothers going through this, it's important for us to share that."

Thankfully, nearly 2 months postpartum, both Monica and Cillian are recovering well. "The joke with us is like, the pregnancies and delivery and everything is hard, but our babies are really easy. He's such a good baby and he's healthy, gaining weight," says Monica.

Dr. Velez says mother delivering multiple babies, women with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, and really young or older women can be at a higher risk of developing preeclampsia. Preeclampsia doesn't always have noticeable symptoms, so the most important things are to attend your regular pregnancy appointments, and tell your doctor if something doesn't feel right, like if you have persistent nausea, headaches, or abdominal pain.

