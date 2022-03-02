Mason City Schools' new superintendent shares vision for district

MASON CITY, Iowa - THE MASON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS SELECTED A NEW SUPERINTENDENT.
THE NEW MASON CITY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT IS LOOKING ON WAYS TO MAKE THE DISTRICT SHINE.
ORIGINALLY FROM EMMETSBURG IOWA - PAT HAMILTON SPENT 23 YEARS WITH ALGONA SCHOOLS AS A PRINCIPAL AND COACH BEFORE SPENDING THE PAST 6 YEARS IN SPENCER AS A PRINCIPAL AND DIRECTOR OF STUDENT SERVICES.
LAST WEEK - HE WAS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED AS THE DISTRICT'S NEW SUPERINTENDENT.
HERE'S WHAT DREW HIM TO THE RIVER CITY.
<"what was most important to me is finding a school district I felt that I had a skill set that i could support, and the students of that district. i think it's an attractive size of a district, it's bigger than spencer, but not drastically bigger than spencer, we play sports against each other, those kinds of things. A LOT of the demographics are similar to what we have in spencer. I thought that i could be comfortable in the community and school system, and a community that takes pride in its school system and supports its students and proud of its accomplishments.">
WITH DECLINING ENROLLMENT A CONCERN - HAMILTON SAYS ONE OF HIS PRIORITIES IS TO REVERSE THAT TREND AND INCORPORATE MORE SERVICES and resources THAT STUDENTS AND FAMILIES ARE LOOKING FOR.
<"hopefully we get that stabled out to attract students in mason city, and have great programming so that people want to open enroll in mason city and want to be a part of the district. and finding out why students that have openly enrolled out have openly enrolled out, and what are ways we can attract those students back into the district.">
AS SOMEONE THAT IS NEW TO THE COMMUNITY - HAMILTON IS EXCITED TO MOVE TO MASON CITY - AND AIMS TO BE VISIBLE AND APPROACHABLE - AND WHERE CITIZENS CAN VOICE THEIR CONCERNS.
In light of the school board's recent decision regarding retiring the Mohawk mascot after nearly a century, Hamilton says he does not intend on overturning the board's decision.
HAMILTON SUCCEEDS THE RETIRING DOCTOR DAVE VERSTEEG - AND OFFICIALLY STARTS ON JULY 1ST.