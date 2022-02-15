Mason City school district names three finalists for superintendent job

MASON CITY, Iowa – Three finalists have been announced in the search for the new superintendent of the Mason City Community School District.
The Board of Education says Bryan Boysen, Pat Hamilton, and Bridgette Wagoner will have final interviews on February 22. The Board says it plans to reach a final decision soon after the formal interviews.
The school district has released the following information about the three candidates:
Boysen serves as superintendent and elementary principal of the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District in southern Minnesota. There, he oversees about 700 students and 150 staff members in a joint role that was created due to budget cuts. He was also superintendent and elementary principal for the Lyle Public Schools, as well as elementary principal and director of curriculum and assessment for Pleasantview Elementary. Earlier in his career, Boysen was a special education teacher, social studies teacher, and preschool teacher.
As director of student services in the Spencer Community Schools, Hamilton has directed both special education and English language learner programs. He also implemented classroom-based mental health supports for students and served as homeless student liaison, Title IX coordinator, and equity coordinator for the district. Before that, Hamilton was Spencer’s middle school principal. He began his career in education as a middle school social studies teacher in the Algona Community Schools.
Wagoner is the current director of curriculum and instruction in the Mason City CSD, where she has focused on fostering conditions that support the overall quality and continuous improvement of teaching and learning in the district. She has also worked to meet regularly with principals and district leaders to address systemwide needs. Previously, Wagoner was director of educational services in the Waverly-Shell Rock CSD and was interim director of the Malcolm Price Laboratory School at the University of Northern Iowa.
Grundmeyer Leader Services has been helping conduct the superintendent search.