Mason City school board reaffirms stance on retiring Mohawk name

MASON CITY, Iowa - After weeks of debate, the Mason City School Board has reaffirmed its stance on retiring the 'Mohawk' name after nearly a century.
Concerned community and organization members, as well as current students and alumni, expressed their thoughts to the board during their Monday night meeting at John Adams Middle School.
Ivan Rozier, who has Cherokee ancestry, is a member of the Native American Guardian's Association, which promotes Native American history and contributions to society. He feels the board's decision was made in error.
"This is not a mascot issue. This is about the Mohawk name, and there's nothing wrong with the Mohawk name. This is about an image that the school has used, there's nothing wrong with that image."
With more school districts having decided or discussing dropping Native American tribal names and imagery from their mascots, Dozier supports not only retaining the name, but also having more Native history being taught in schools, as he feels dropping the name is erasing history.
"This is just the next wave in a story that's been occurring for a long time. First, they took the land, then they took the culture, and now they're trying to finish the job."
Trisha Etringer, who has Winnebago ancestry, feels the board made the right decision.
"The Native American mascot means so much to us because of the fact that these are things that perpetuate racism to us, and we have to go back and live in those real life situations. Whether it's psychological, emotional or physical, there's a lot of things we deal with in the Native American communities."
Donnielle Wanatee is a member of the Meskwaki Nation, which is federally recognized as the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, and is the only recognized tribe in Iowa. She feels the move can serve as a precedent for other districts to move away from Native American imagery as mascots.
"It's an uncomfortable conversation that we have to talk about, but we can get through it together. We can't forget each other."
The board voted unanimously to re-approve retiring the Mohawk name.
This past January, the state of Nevada banned all racial mascots in schools. The Indigenous-led organization Great Plains Action Society is proposing a similar plan in Iowa.