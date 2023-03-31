Mason City School Board approves reduction of school nursing hours

MASON CITY, Iowa. - The school board voted five to one, decreasing eight school nurses' hours by almost 20 percent.
The school district is losing it's COVID-19 funding of $1.2 million. School administrators believes cutting nurses' work hours will help combat the financial loss. The school district is looking to have nurses not work the thirty minutes before and after the student's school day.
The Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) says nurses have the option to request a private hearing with the school board. Nurses will have the opportunity to plead their case to the district.
"It gives us an opportunity to actually present full detailed information to the board to explain what our concerns are with the reductions and have the board consider those and make a more informed decision," said ISEA UniServ Director, Jason Enke.
Enke says the school board is not seeing the how essential the nurses are to students.
"I think the struggle for the nurses is hearing board members and administrators say how much they value them but then going ahead and voting to reduce their hours really doesn't show the value that they say they have," said Enke.
ISEA believes the private hearings will happen around the middle of April and a final decision should occur by the end of the school year.