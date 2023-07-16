 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...An Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution remains in
effect. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red
or Unhealthy category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Additional smoke is forecasted to arrive overnight. Keep windows
closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air- water-land- climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Mason City roads to close for tree removal

  Updated
MASON CITY, Iowa – Tree removal is closing parts of two Mason City streets.

Starting Monday and lasting through Thursday, city arborist crews will be working on 15th Street SE between Virginia and Kentucky avenues and on South Rhode Island between 14th and 15th streets SE.

The closures to maintain and remove trees in the area will be in place from 7 am to 5 pm.

The City of Mason City says local residents will be able to access their driveways during this time but through traffic is not encouraged.

