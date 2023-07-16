Mason City roads to close for tree removal

MASON CITY, Iowa – Tree removal is closing parts of two Mason City streets.
Starting Monday and lasting through Thursday, city arborist crews will be working on 15th Street SE between Virginia and Kentucky avenues and on South Rhode Island between 14th and 15th streets SE.
The closures to maintain and remove trees in the area will be in place from 7 am to 5 pm.
The City of Mason City says local residents will be able to access their driveways during this time but through traffic is not encouraged.