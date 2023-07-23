Mason City road construction to close intersection of 12th Street NE and N Carolina Avenue

MASON CITY, Iowa – The construction project on 12th Street NE in Mason City is expanding.
Starting Monday, a second stage of work will begin that will include the intersection of N Carolina Avenue. The intersection with 12th Street NE will be closed while workers replace several storm sewer and sanitary sewer structures and replace and install storm sewer pipe.
The Mason City Engineering Department says drivers will be redirected to use Virginia Avenue to access and exit the neighborhood north of 12th Street NE. The expanded closure may cause considerable delays for some travelers as they will need to find alternate routes on local streets to reach destinations. There will not be a signed detour within the work zone area.
The closure of the intersection is expected to last two to three weeks.
If you have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605.