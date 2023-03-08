 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still on track to bring heavy snow to the area.
The snow will overspread much of the area Thursday afternoon and
continue through the evening before tapering off late Thursday
night. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 5 to 9 inches
with some locally higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour look to be possible during the
afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and
central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapid accumulations
to occur with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous
travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if
necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Rates of an inch per hour possible during the afternoon
and evening, especially across northeast Iowa into Wisconsin.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Iowa, visit 511ia.org for road conditions. In Minnesota,
visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin, visit
511wi.gov for road conditions.

Mason City restarts alternate side parking and emergency snow route Wednesday evening

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will go into effect at 7 pm Wednesday in Mason City and remain in effect until further notice.

To help deal with a forecasted snowfall five to seven inches, the following general provisions shall apply:

·       Parking shall be permitted on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days of the month.

·       Parking shall be permitted on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days of the month.

·       People moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. the night before.

·       On cul-de-sacs bearing consecutive numbers, parking is prohibited according to the schedule for the street to which it connects.

·       During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street only shall not be enforced and alternate side parking regulations shall be in effect.

·       Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.

·       The Emergency Snow Route, which includes 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue will be in effect at this time. No parking is allowed on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue until further notice.

·       Alternate side parking regulations do not apply to U.S. Highway 122 and U.S. Highway 65 south of 8th Street South and north of Fifth Street North, nor to the business district.  Business district is defined as the area bounded by and including all streets between Connecticut Avenue on the east, Jefferson Avenue on the west, Fourth Street South on the south, and Fifth Street North on the north.  (Exception:  Parking shall be permitted within 100 feet of the main entrance of a commercial business location on the side adjacent to the building during regular business hours.)

