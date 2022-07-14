Mason City residents hearing about future of Highway 122

MASON CITY, Iowa - Highway 122 links Mason City with Clear Lake, Interstate 35 and destinations beyond, and serves as the spine for the community's western retail core. But with the amount of traffic it receives daily, could it be improved to not only improve traffic flow and cut down on accident potential, but also make it more aesthetically pleasing? It's something the City of Mason City, Iowa DOT and WHKS & Co. are studying.
During a public information meeting held at the Mason City Public Library Wednesday evening, Iowa DOT and WHKS & Co. presented blue prints of two proposed options that are being studied for the stretch of road from Winnebago Way to the western city limits, one featuring improved signalized interchanges, another featuring the installation of roundabouts at key intersections. Both options would also bring the traffic lanes in closer, replace the median, and improve sidewalks, trails and infrastructure.
Bob Buesing has witnessed some accidents, as well as close calls, on Highway 122 near his neighborhood.
"I drive this road all the time. Something has to be done. People rushing through stoplights, making left hand turns coming off the frontage roads. I'm excited about it from a safety standpoint."
As someone originally from the East Coast, he's familiar with roundabouts, and supports this option.
"It will make it safer, it will be easier to get to town in a timely manner because there won't be stoplights coming down from Eisenhower all the way down."
In addition, he believes there are some eye appealing opportunities within the roundabouts' islands that would make the entrance into River City more attractive to visitors.
"In each of the roundabouts, we can have flowers, shrubbery, statues talking about the city such as Music Man Square, the Stockman House, the Historic Park Inn."
What's next has yet to be fully decided, as a final plan is expected to be drafted in September for review by city council, which would then go on to the state's Transportation Commission in October. There is currently no set timeline for construction.