Mason City reflects on renovations, expansions during State of North Iowa discussions

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Leaders in North Iowa met in Mason City to discuss current projects and future goals Thursday.
The conference included talks of current projects and goals for future developments.
A large focus that is taking precedent is building up city infrastructure to facilitate economic growth and accommodate the needs of residents.
One project that continues to be discussed and remains popular is expanding the area surrounding Mason City's Southbridge Mall to expand entertainment options, housing, restaurants, job opportunities, and recreational areas.
"There's been some renderings released on what the redevelopment of the Southbridge Mall would look like with the incorporation of a family entertainment center, lots of new restaurant and entertainment options, and really just an exciting repositioning of that mall into something that really matches with the current times and the current retail environment," shared Aaron Burnett, city administrator of Mason City.
Other projects that were discussed include Bike North Iowa, which aims to make the area an attractive biking destination.
To keep up to date with these projects, visit the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.