Mason City ranks favorably in new cost of living report

MASON CITY, Iowa - The River City has a lot going for it right now, including new housing and commercial developments, and a downtown arena. It's also one of the more affordable places to live in the country.
A new Cost-of-Living Index report ranked Mason City with an 87.9 index score, just below the national average of 100. The score is based off of costs of housing, utilities, groceries, transportation, health care and miscellaneous goods and services. Many other Iowa communities, including Dubuque, Sioux City, Iowa City and Ames, rank a bit higher, with scores ranging between 89-95, while Burlington is slightly below Mason City's score with an 84.7.
"Here in North Central Iowa, I feel things are more easier to manage than in other parts of the country."
As a resident of Mason City, Red Zone Sports owner Rick Larson feels the amount in taxes he pays has been relatively stable the past few years, though the amount he and his wife pay in groceries has increased.
"Meat is a lot more expensive...I believe milk prices are a little higher than what they were. I see that in here with a lot of my goods that I carry in here."
Could the score potentially improve to match the aforementioned Iowa communities?
"If we can work hard to keep things where they're at now, we're probably going to raise our score just by doing that."
Nationally, the most expensive place to live is Manhattan (a 255 index score), while the cheapest community is Kalamazoo, Michigan (a 75.7 score).