Mason City ranks favorably in new cost of living report

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Tonight... .Overnight lows will drop below zero. With winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusting over 25 mph, this will result in wind chills from 20 to 25 below Saturday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&