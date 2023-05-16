Mason City police warn about a new round of phony phone calls

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say Mason City residents are reporting being targeted by a “wide variety of scam phone calls.”
A statement from the Mason City Police Department says:
“These fraudsters may allege to be employees of local utility companies; physicians; law enforcement; collection agencies; legal firms, etc. Some of the scammers will spoof their phone numbers to make it appear as if the call is originating from a local phone number.”
“The scammers usually try to convey urgency - a loved one will die if they can't get life-saving surgery; someone will be imprisoned or arrested; your bank account will be drained / frozen; online dating apps; your computer will be hacked, etc unless you immediately pay the caller a sum on money through an electronic payment option. Typically, these e-pay options involve gift cards / pre- loaded credit cards; bit coin, or some type of e-payment. Once you transmit the e-payment or provide the scammer the card # and pin #, they can transfer the money remotely. The transaction is untraceable and the victim is out the money.”
Police say in addition to high pressure tactics, these type of criminals usually tell people to not discuss the phone call with anyone and they often try to keep the victim on the line until the electronic transfer for funds is complete.
If you receive one of these calls unexpectedly, Mason City police say you should write down their name and phone number. Then hang up and contact the local-related entity by looking up their phone number. Investigators say do not trust the number the scam caller tells you to call.
Legitimate businesses should always be able to provide a receipt for money paid.