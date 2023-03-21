Mason City police chief weighs in on swatting calls

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wave of swatting calls were reported earlier today in a handful of North Iowa school districts.
Several school districts went into lockdowns following hoax swatting calls made to law enforcement agencies in Mason City, Clear Lake, Charles City, and other North Iowa schools, according to the Mason City Police Department.
Mason City police chief Jeff Brinkley spoke with KIMT News 3 to share about how these communities are impacted by these calls - from students and teachers, to families and first responders.
"The biggest cause is probably just for the kids, honestly," Brinkley said. "I think particularly post-Covid, we know that mental health in kids is a big deal. And, this is one of the first - or probably now the second generation, of students who go through our school buildings in America who have to wonder every day they go to school if today's the day that a violent intruder is going to visit their building," Brinkley said.
Chief Brinkley also shared that these incidents are costly for law enforcement as well because it requires a lot of resources and time to respond to these hoax calls.
However, law enforcement have discovered some key indicators to determine if there is a legitimate threat or not when these calls come through. One example is that there will only be one, single phone call reporting an incident, as opposed to numerous calls made in a panic amid a genuine active shooting.
"Sometimes when these things happen in buildings, it sets off smoke alarms and other kinds of things that lead us to believe there's much more going on that maybe the information that we have," Brinkley said. "And in the absence of some of that additional information, we're able to pretty quickly realize that this may not be what's really happening."
According to the Des Moines Register, 30 districts across Iowa reported these hoax calls Tuesday morning.