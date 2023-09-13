Mason City Police Chief speaks on gun shots fired Tuesday afternoon

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Authorities seized two shotguns from executing a search warrant from a house along N. Ohio Avenue after determining gun fire came from the home.
Mason City Chief of Police, Jeff Brinkley says the guns were taken in a burglary in bordering county. Officers at the house collected evidence showing proof of a gun being fired on the property. Investigators are now trying to find out if the gunshot came from the stolen shotguns.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley tells KIMT News 3 they are still looking over more evidence until they decide to arrest any of the other three residents.
"We're still following up on that. We've got some further analysis to do in terms of processing evidence, so some of that stuff will take some time. We will send it to the crime lab and see what the results show. Then, we will put that together with the rest of the information we have at that time and determine if they are going to be any other charges," said Brinkley.
Brinkley says the investigation is still ongoing. Residents are no longer allowed back inside their house after the police pulled their occupancy permit because of the decaying living conditions inside the rental house.