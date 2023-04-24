Mason City Police Chief reflects on meth seizures

MASON CITY, Iowa. - Methamphetamine seizures have increased significantly over the last few years, with larger quantities being reported year over year by North Iowa law enforcement.
Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley spoke with KIMT earlier today, sharing that while the problem of meth is nothing new in his town, just ten years ago an ounce of methamphetamine was considered a larger seizure for a high-level distributor in the area.
Now, it's become commonplace to find pound quantities during narcotics seizures.
"There's sixteen ounces in a pound, so it's a significant bump up in weight," Brinkley said. "It's not just doubling. I didn't go from an ounce to a two ounce dealer - I went from an ounce to a pound dealer," Brinkley said.
During a time where fentanyl is a major concern across the nation, Mason City and many north Iowa cities are finding that meth remains public enemy number one.
"There's still a really solid market here in terms of that kind of weight being in our community," Brinkley said. "These cases recently that you've seen are tell-tale signs of that, and we need to keep working on beating that drum in terms of the enforcement side to keep working to make that dent into the organization."
The most recent DEA National Drug Threat Assessment found that the rate of meth use is at a historic high, where the drug was found in 21% of drugs tested in crime labs in 2011, with a massive jump to to 41% of drugs tested in crime labs coming back as meth in 2019.