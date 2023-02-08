Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations.
The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
Mason City residents can register their address, camera locations, and personal information by going to this link so police can reach them if it is necessary to review camera video recordings as part of an investigation.
MCPD says “We know that video cameras can be a great deterrent to crime. We are glad that many local residents have taken these precautions to help protect their property. We appreciate your support in helping to keep our community safe by sharing your recordings with MCPD when we need them.”