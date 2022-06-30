Mason City Police alerting residents on suspicious emails and phone calls

MASON CITY, Iowa - We may come across an email that doesn't seem right, or a phone call likely asking about your car's extended warranty. This latest round of weirdly worded messages are supposedly coming from Mason City law enforcement, but the actual authorities say they are not from them - they're coming from defrauders.
Police say the email messages are asking the recipient to "handle something discreetly", and ask for a quick reply because the sender is "going to a meeting soon." The email addresses have all been from public email providers; upon review of the sender information, the addresses do not end in "@masoncity.net", and are not the City of Mason City's domain name.
The phone calls have claimed to be specific MCPD officers and demand money from the person they're talking to in order to avoid a subpoena being issued.
Captain Mike McKelvey has seen how defrauders have become more sophisticated in their schemes, including using official logos and names of city employees.
"I think what you're seeing now is the criminals are doing a little bit of research, going to the websites, finding out who the main department heads are or the people in the police department, and copying and pasting their names in these emails, but using their spammer address under the name."
There is one red flag that can easily let you know it's not legit.
"These scammers try to do this urgency ploy. 'Don't hang up on me, you need to do this immediately, you're going to get arrested,' whatever. We don't do that. Just use common sense. Take a breath, contact the legitimate agency the person claims to be from, and verify. 99 times out of 100, it'll be a scam."
If you've already supplied your information to a defrauder, the Federal Trade Commission urges contacting your bank or credit card company immediately, as well as update your computer's cyber security.