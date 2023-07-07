Mason City PD: Human remains not identified due to decomposition

MASON CITY, Iowa - Human remains found in a wooded Mason City area on Thursday have yet to be identified due to decomposition.
Police said the body is a male and was found at 2:10 p.m. in the 200 block of 7th St. NE. and don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.
The man is believed to be between 20-40, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 and weighed around 170 pounds. He was dressed in green jogger sweatpants, a black tank top and was wearing black and red Nike shoes. Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to call police at 641-421-3636.