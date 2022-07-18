Mason City Noon Rotary presents 2022 Service Above Self Awards

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dr. Sam Hunt and Pat Wright are the recipients of the 2022 General Service Above Self Awards from the Mason City Noon Rotary Club.
The award began in 1993 to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the well-being and the advancement of the culture in Mason City and Cerro Gordo County.
Past recipients of the General Service Above Self Award are:
1993 – Gil Lettow
1994 – Art Fischbeck
1995 – Joyce Hanes
1996 – Nancy Gilman
1997 – Catherine McCauley
1998 – Mavis Espinosa
1999 – Dr. Robert McCoy
2000 – Dorothy Curran
2001 – Lola Rehm
2002 – Herb Kennedy
2003 – Noreen Coyan
2004 – Susan Fischer
2005 – Betty Jean “BeGe” Clark
2006 – Dennis Wilson
2007 – Dan Delaney
2008 – Al Zook
2009 – Jean Marinos
2010 – Bill and Shirley Stoyles
2011 – Ann MacGregor
2012 – Pat and Ojay Tomson
2013 – Jack Leaman
2014 – John Welch
2015 – Claudia Collier
2016 – Kathy Kinsey
2017 – Carroll Bogard
2018 – Larry and Kay Day
2019 – Jay Hansen
2020 – No recipient due to COVID-19
2021 – Dan Mason