Mason City Noon Rotary presents 2022 Service Above Self Awards

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dr. Sam Hunt and Pat Wright are the recipients of the 2022 General Service Above Self Awards from the Mason City Noon Rotary Club.

The award began in 1993 to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the well-being and the advancement of the culture in Mason City and Cerro Gordo County.

Past recipients of the General Service Above Self Award are:

1993 – Gil Lettow

1994 – Art Fischbeck

1995 – Joyce Hanes

1996 – Nancy Gilman

1997 – Catherine McCauley

1998 – Mavis Espinosa

1999 – Dr. Robert McCoy

2000 – Dorothy Curran

2001 – Lola Rehm

2002 – Herb Kennedy

2003 – Noreen Coyan

2004 – Susan Fischer

2005 – Betty Jean “BeGe” Clark

2006 – Dennis Wilson

2007 – Dan Delaney

2008 – Al Zook

2009 – Jean Marinos

2010 – Bill and Shirley Stoyles

2011 – Ann MacGregor

2012 – Pat and Ojay Tomson

2013 – Jack Leaman

2014 – John Welch

2015 – Claudia Collier

2016 – Kathy Kinsey

2017 – Carroll Bogard

2018 – Larry and Kay Day

2019 – Jay Hansen

2020 – No recipient due to COVID-19

2021 – Dan Mason

