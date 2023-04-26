Mason City nonprofits band together to help the displaced residents of Kirk Apartments

MASON CITY, Iowa. - About 10 nonprofits in Northern Iowa are working together to best serve the former tenants of the Kirk Apartments.
Last Monday afternoon, organizations from around Mason City gathered to discuss how to effectively and efficiently assist the displaced residents. The organizations are aiming to offer a diverse set of resources without duplicating their services with one another.
Organizations such as United Way, Salvation Army, and Friends of the Family are in coordination with one another.
"People of North Iowa should really know how great there nonprofit community is when it comes to coming together and trying to serve people in need," said CEO of United Way North Central Iowa, Jen Arends.
The United Way is raising money to help the victims secure long-term housing and accepting larger donations, such as furniture.
"Were talking about establishing forty new households so that's security deposits, rent, furniture, and so many things that go into starting a house," said Arends.
The Salvation Army is concentrating on collecting smaller items and helping the tenants look for temporary housing. They are accepting material donations at the Salvation Army thrift store.
"Were gonna be ripping and running 24/7 until the people have what they need to get back to life as we knew it and that can be a while in situations like this. We want the public to know we are out here working and were working in conjunction with other agencies and we do need their help," said Mason City Salvation Army Co-Officer, Major Geoff Crowell.
Financial donations to the displaced residents can be made through United Way.