Mason City nonprofit gets $2.7 million grant

MASON CITY, Iowa – 43 North Iowa is getting a $2.7 million grant from the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Fund.
“This is fantastic news,” says Board Chairperson Tim Latham. “This award will help provide more tools in the toolbox providing expanded mental health services in north Iowa.”
43 North Iowa is a Mason City-based organization that says it is committed to building an inclusive community where north Iowans with disabilities establish gainful and meaningful community involvement through employment, community engagement, and participation.
“43 North Iowa is excited to receive the innovation grant funding to expand our Residential Care Facility capacity and bring Crisis Stabilization Services to the area,” says executive director John Derryberry. “This is a big first step to the completion of that goal, but we are not across the finish line yet. We want to thank the area agencies that supported our grant application. Their valuable information on the need for expanded access to mental health services in North Iowa showed how worthy our application was. Finding solutions to make our community safer and more inclusive for our most vulnerable neighbors is a win for all North Iowa.”
Funding for this grant opportunity was made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.